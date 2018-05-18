Indian envoy summoned in Pakistan over border firing

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday summoned India's High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria over "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border which it said left four civilians dead.

The Foreign Office said that the Acting Foreign Secretary summoned the Indian envoy and "condemned the unprovoked firing" by Indian forces in Pukhlian, Cahprar, Harpal, Charwah and Shakargarh sectors on Friday.

The Indian envoy was told that the Indian forces along the LoC and international border were continuously targeting civilian populated areas with heavy weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the official said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he added.

The official urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

The Indian diplomat was also told that New Delhi should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Ministry said that this year the "Indian forces have carried out 1,050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary" which had led to the deaths of 28 civilians and injuries to 117.

--IANS

ahm/mr