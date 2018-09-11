Indian envoy summoned in Pakistan over border firing

Islamabad, Sep 11 (IANS) Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India's Deputy High Commissioner over "unprovoked ceasefire violations" by Indian armed forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and international border in Jammu and Kashmir which it said left a civilian dead.

The Foreign Office "condemned the unprovoked firing" in Khanjar sector on Monday.

An official statement said that the Indian diplomat was told that the Indian forces were continuously targeting civilian-populated areas with heavy weapons.

"The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws," the statement said.

"The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," it added.

The official urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire and investigate the incidents of truce violations.

The Indian diplomat was also told that New Delhi should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role in Jammu and Kashmir, which is divided between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministry said that this year the Indian forces had carried out 2,050 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary which had led to the deaths of 33 civilians and injuries to 122.

