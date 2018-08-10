Indian envoy meets Imran Khan, gifts bat signed by Indian team

Islamabad, Aug 10 (IANS) India's envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria gifted a cricket bat to Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan after the two met on Friday to discuss the prospects of relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

The Indian High Commissioner along with other diplomatic staff congratulated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief on his electoral success in the July 26 polls in which the Khan-led party emerged victorious with 116 seats in the National Assembly.

The cricket bat gifted by Bisaria was autographed by the entire Indian cricket team, the Indian mission in Islamabad said.

Imran Khan will take oath as Prime Minister on August 18, Senator Faisal Javed said on Friday.

Javed also confirmed that three former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Novjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar had been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

--IANS

ahm/nir