Indian envoy to France pays homage to Indian soldiers who lost lives in First World War

Indian Envoy Jawed Ashraf, Senator Remi Feraud, MEP Maxette Pirbakas paying homage to the Indian soldiers who died during the WWI. (Photo credit: Twitter/India in France)

Paris [France], October 26 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to France Jawed Ashraf along with Senator Remi Feraud and Member of the European Parliament Maxette Pirbakas and other French officials on Monday paid homage to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World War I.

"To the sound of India's national anthem Amb @JawedAshraf5 joined by Senator @RemiFeraud, European Deputy @MaxettePirbakas at historic @ArcDeTriomphe to pay homage to Indian soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in #WWI," Indian Embassy in France tweeted.

The event was organised by GOPIO (World Organization of People of Indian Origin) France Metropole.

The First World War had begun in 1914 and went on for four years. Known as the "war to end all wars', an estimated eight million people died during the global catastrophe. The war finally ended on November 11, 1918, after an armistice agreement was signed between Germany and the Allies.

Earlier today, the Indian envoy to France innagurated Paris's annual Asia Now Art Fair at the Musee Guime.

"Paris's annual Asia Now Art Fair becomes truly Asian! Features modern Indian art for the first time, with works of seven Indian artists. Drawing high appreciation. Pleased to inaugurate it at the prestigious Musee Guimet," the Indian embassy in France tweeted. (ANI)