Indian envoy discusses cooperation on Sino-India films

Beijing, Jan 30 (IANS) India's envoy Gautam Bambawale on Tuesday met China's top media regulator and discussed cooperation in films and media to improve people-to-people exchanges.

Over the past few years, Indian movies are growing increasingly popular in China and proven to be a potent asset of India's soft power in a country which remains wary of "outside influence"

Bambawale met Zhang Hongsen, Vice Minister, State Administration of Press Publication Radio Film and TV (SAPPRFT) and discussed cooperation on films and media as a means of strengthening people-to-people contacts, an official statement said.

Last week, in a detailed interview to a Chinese newspaper, Bambawale stressed the need to increased exchanges between filmmakers of both countries.

"China must import more Bollywood films so as to understand India better," Bambawale had said.

Bollywood movies are catching on in China. Last year, "Dangal" became the highest-grossing Indian movie in China with revenue of $190 million.

"Secret Superstar", which opened this month, has also done well beyond expectations in China, which has a quota for foreign movies release.

--IANS

gsh/mr