Indian envoy congratulates newly appointed foreign minister of Comoros

Moroni [Comoros], September 29 (ANI): Indian ambassador to Madagascar and Comoros, Abhay Kumar on Tuesday congratulated the newly appointed foreign minister of Comoros Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and wished him a productive tenure.

In a cabinet reshuffle on Monday in the Indian Ocean island of Comoros, President Azali Assoumani appointed Dhoihir Dhoulkamal as the new Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Union of Comoros.

Dhoulkamal earlier served as the Vice President of the National Assembly of Comoros and was recently nominated as the Ambassador of Comoros to France.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar spoke to Dhoihir Dhoulkamal and congratulated him on his appointment and wished him a productive tenure. He added that he looks forward to working with him and his team to advance India-Comoros ties.

Last year, Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had visited Comoros in October and a defence cooperation agreement was signed during the visit along with a number of other agreements.

It was the first-ever visit of an Indian high dignitary to Comoros. (ANI)

