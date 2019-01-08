New Indian envoy to China assumes office, meets Chinese officials

Beijing, Jan 8 (IANS) India's new envoy to China Vikram Misri, who assumed office on Monday, discussed the bilateral ties with top Chinese officials here.

The envoy, who succeeds Gautam Bambawale, met Hong Lei, Deputy Director General of Protocol at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing, and presented his credentials.

Misri also met Wu Jianghao, Director General of Asian Affairs of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Misri, 54, was serving as Indian envoy in Myanmar before China assignment.

He was also stationed in various Indian Missions in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America.

(Gaurav Sharma can be contacted at sharmagaurav71@gmail.com)

--IANS

gsh/prs