Indian environmentalists slam Trump on pulling out from Paris Agreement
President Donald Trump has announced his decision to withdraw the US from the Paris Agreement on climate change. Trump said China and India are benefiting the most from the Paris Agreement and United States has been at the receiving end affecting businesses and jobs largely. Environmental organisations back in India have condemned Trump’s decision. Trump has further said, New Delhi would get billions of dollars for meeting its commitment under the Paris Agreement and it along with Beijing would double its coal-fired power plants in the years to come.