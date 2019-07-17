Indian Embassy team arrives at ICJ in Hague ahead of verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav
Staff of Indian Embassy arrived at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in Hague ahead of the world court's verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian naval officer who has been lodged in Pakistan jail since 2016 on charges of spying. India had gone to the world court in 2017 after a military court in Pakistan sentenced Jadhav to death. Pakistan has repeatedly denied India the consular access to Jadhav despite numerous requests.