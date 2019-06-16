Indian Embassy organises yoga event in Moscow

The Indian Embassy in Russia's Moscow organised yoga event on Sunday ahead of 5th International Day of Yoga. Scores of people enthusiastically participated in the event. Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolizing the union of body and consciousness. India and countries around the globe will celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21. The concept of Yoga Day was formally promoted in India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first year of his tenure.