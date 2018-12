The Swamy Vivekanand

cultural and commercial centre of Indian embassy organised a dance and Kathak festival in Birgunj town of Nepal and it concluded on Monday. Renowned faces like Ashwari Pawar and her group performed India's most famous and liked dance form, Kathak. Counsel General of India, B.C Pradhan was the chief guest of the event. The fest was also graced by many political leaders, social workers and industrialists.