Indian Embassy in Nepal marks Independence Day

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian Embassy here celebrated India's 71st Independence Day at a public ceremony on Tuesday.

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri hoisted the national flag and read out the message of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind at the event attended by several embassy officials along with their families and members of the Indian community.

To mark the event, Puri distributed cheques worth Rs 57 million and blankets to 15 widows, next of kin and two wards of deceased soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces, according to the Indian Embassy's official statement.

Books were donated to 59 libraries, educational and training institutions in different regions of Nepal.

India gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organisations and educational institutions in Nepal to strengthen education and health services.

Students from Indian Culture Centre, Kendriya Vidyalaya and Modern Indian School sang patriotic songs along with a musical performance by Indian music band Astitva.

The ceremony concluded with a performance by the Nepal Army Band.

--IANS

soni/bg