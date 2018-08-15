Indian embassy in Nepal felicitates families of martyred personnel

Kathmandu, Aug 15 (IANS) The Indian embassy in Nepal on Wednesday felicitated the families of the martyred personnel of the Indian armed forces on the 72nd Independence day, with Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri hoisting the national flag and reading out the message of President Ram Nath Kovind.

According to a statement of the Indian embassy, a disabled ex-serviceman was also honoured. It said dues of over Rs 5 crore were distributed among the recipients.

The embassy also gifted books to 68 libraries and educational institutions spread across Nepal.

On behalf of the Indian government, the embassy gifted 30 ambulances and six buses to various hospitals, non-profit charitable organizations and educational institutions of Nepal, the statement said.

India has so far gifted 692 ambulances and 136 buses to Nepal, expanding healthcare access to thousands of Nepalis, the embassy said.

