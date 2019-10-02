Indian Embassy in Nepal celebrates Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

The world is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi on October 2nd. The Indian Embassy in Nepal also marked the day by unveiling statue of Bapu in Kathmandu during a colourful programme. Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri along with other dignitaries and guests unveiled the statute and paid homage to Peace Icon of the world. The unveiling programme was followed by presentation of Vaishnav Songs and Bhajans by the artists of SVCC and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu, who enthralled the audience by their mesmerising performances. October 2, birthday of Indian freedom fighter and global icon is regarded as the Peace and Non-violence day by UN. The Indian Embassy on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on October 1 evening had organized Khadi Fashion Show where designers from India and Nepal showcased their designs using Khadi cloth.