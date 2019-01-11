Indian embassy celebrates Vishwa Hindi Diwas

Every year, Vishwa Hindi Diwas is celebrated on January 10 to promote Hindi language. Indian embassies situated across the world also celebrate it. On this occasion, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, in collaboration with Central Hindi Department and Tribhuvan University marked the day with fervor and celebration. Nepal's Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Rabindra Adhikari graced the occasion as the chief guest. Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri read the message from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The website of Central Hindi Department, Tribhuvan University was also launched during this event. Also, two books which included Hindi translation of poems by Aadikavi Shri Bhanubhakta Acharya and late Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Nepal were released. This occasion also witnessed a Kavya Goshthi (poetry citation) wherein around 15 poets presented their compositions in Hindi and Nepali. More than 200 literary dignitaries from different walks of life attended the programme. On the occasion of Vishwa Hindi Diwas, Consulate General of India in Birgunj also celebrated this day. Various poets and authors of Hindi language were honoured at the event. Consulate General of India, B.C. Pradhan also attended the event.