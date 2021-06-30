Indian Embassy In Afghanistan Urges Indian Nationals To Exercise Strict Vigilance, Caution About Their Security

The Indian embassy in Afghanistan on Tuesday (29 June) has issued an advisory for all Indians visiting, staying and working in Afghanistan, asking them to exercise utmost caution with regard to their security and avoid all types of non-essential travel in view of escalating violence in various parts of the country, reports Indian Express.

The advisory issued by the Indian High Commission stated that the security situation in Afghanistan is “highly volatile, unpredictable and dangerous”.

It added that a series of complex attacks have been carried out by terror groups, mainly targeting Afghan Defence and Security Forces, government institutions but also the international community and innocent civilians. It underscored that Indian nationals additionally face a "serious threat" of abduction.

“Indians are no exception and they additionally face a serious threat of kidnapping by militants. Recently, targeted attacks are on the rise in Kabul and major provincial capitals, where the militants are attacking not only Govt. establishments, but also hospitals, religious institutions and even civilians. The road side IED blasts and magnetic IEDs are being used to target vehicles,” it said.

Afghanistan has seen a series of attacks in the last few weeks as the United States looks has announced a complete withdrawal of its forces from the war-ravaged country by 11 September.

In view of the complex situation, the embassy has asked all Indian citizens to exercise strict vigilance and caution with regard to security at workplace, place of residence and also during movement to their places of work.