Indian economy has reached in top 7 economies of world in BJP's tenure: Rajnath Singh

While addressing a press conference in national capital, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that within four years of Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, Indian economy has reached in top 7 economies of the world. He added, "Earlier India was not counted in top 10 economies of the world, but Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji made it possible. In last four years, our government has worked really hard and I'm very proud to say that today our economy is a part of world's top 7 economies. Center for Business and Economic Research has said that the speed with which Indian economy is growing, in the financial year of 2018-19, it will reach in top 5 economies of the world".