Indian Economy is fastest growing in world: Prakash Javadekar

Union Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar slammed former finance minister P. Chidambaram's remarks on Indian Economy by saying that country's economy is the fastest growing economy in the world. "Today, Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram questioned the Indian economy and so I would like to bring to his notice that our's is the fastest growing economy in the world," said Javadekar Chidambaram today said that the state of the economy was bad in India due to the wrong policies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Tyres of three of the four wheels on which the economy rides were punctured.