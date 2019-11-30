Indian economy collapsed because of administrative reasons: Manish Tewari

India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth fallen down to 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of the year 2019-20. Speaking on the current GDP problem in India, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Saturday said that the economy has collapsed not because of economic reasons but because of administrative reasons. He said, "Economy has collapsed not because of economic reasons but because of administrative reasons. Because of the GMG -Gujarat Model of Governance that rests on three pillars CBI, ED and I-T Department."