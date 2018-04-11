Indian duo win $1mn in Dubai

Dubai, April 11 (IANS) Two friends from India, Pinto Paul Thommana and Francis Sebastian, staying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), have won $1 million in Dubai's Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw.

The ticket purchased by the duo was picked as the winner during the draw at Dubai International Airport on Tuesday, Gulf News reported.

Thommana, 36, who hails from Kerala works as a foreman at an automotive workshop in Sharjah. He said he and Sebastian, an employee of Arabian Automobiles, will be splitting the jackpot prize as they had equally shared the cost of the ticket.

"Thank you Dubai Duty Free for this amazing surprise! This will certainly go a long way for the two of us," said Thommana.

Sebastian purchased the ticket five times and each time he would prank his mother back home saying that he's won.

"This time she didn't believe me at all. It was only after a friend called and convinced her, she came to terms with it," he said.

The friends have not decided what to do with their winnings. However, they will both continue to live and work here in the UAE. "There are no plans of going back to India as of now. We will stay here," said Thommana.

--IANS

and-soni/vm