Indian designer to revive 'Swadeshi spirit' in London

London, Sep 16 (IANS) Indian designer Ruchiekka Krishnani will represent India at the India Pakistan London Fashion (IPLF) Season 2 here by showcasing Khadi collection on September 30.

Krishnani, founder of Signature1Concepts and IPLF show India partner, curated the concept of 'Revival of Swadeshi Spirit' with the support of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) in association with IAMKHADI with an aim to revive weavers, artisans and handspun weaves from India.

"I want to take our Prime Minister's vision forward...a tribute to Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion' - the idea that Khadi can become a symbol of national pride and a fashion statement. Showcasing Khadi collection at British Asia event will be a real tribute on Bapu's 150th birth anniversary," Krishnani said in a statement.

--IANS

