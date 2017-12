Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation through his radio programme 'Mann ki Baat' where he informed that 1st January 2018 will be a special day as Indian democracy would welcome its 'New India voters'. He said that those who were born in the 21st century will become eligible for giving votes after 1st January, 2018. In his radio programme, he also appealed to all the eligible candidates to registers themselves as voters.