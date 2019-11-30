Indian culture incomplete without Tamil Nadu: JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda on Saturday said that the Indian culture is incomplete without that of Tamil Nadu, which is full of "depth" and has given direction to the entire country as well."India feels proud to see the rich Tamil culture, which is full of depth and has given direction not only to Tamil Nadu but to the entire country. The Indian culture is incomplete without Tamil culture. Tamil is one of the most ancient language humanity has ever seen," said Nadda, while addressing a gathering in Tiruvallur.