Former India cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni will be awarded with the country's third-highest civilian award, Padma Bhushan. The government announced Padma awards for personalities with outstanding achievements in their respective fields on Thursday. The list also includes world champion cueist Pankaj Advani. Padm Shri awardees include shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, tennis player Somdev Devvarman and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.