Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu caught on video getting involved in a road rage incident in Hyderabad

Ambati Rayudu was involved in an altercation with a senior citizen after he was allegedly reprimanded for rash driving which then led to a heated argument resulting in exchange of blows.

On Thursday, the spotlight was temporarily on out-of-favour Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu, who last donned the Indian colours in June 2016 in the series against Zimbabwe, after he was involved in a road rage incident in Hyderabad.

#WATCH: Cricketer Ambati Rayudu seen in scuffle with a man allegedly after argument over rash driving in Hyderabad (Unverified video source) pic.twitter.com/r1pdq5Lh9g " ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2017

The right-hand middle-order batsman who occasionally keeps wickets was involved in an altercation with a senior citizen after he was allegedly reprimanded for rash driving which then led to a heated argument resulting in exchange of blows.

After an intervention by bystanders, Rayudu is shown to be retreating from the place.

However, this is not the first time an Indian cricketer has been involved in a road rage incident.

In one of the most infamous cases involving a cricketer and road rage, Navjot Singh Sidhu and a friend were charged and convicted for culpable homicide by the Punjab and Haryana court in 2006 after a physical altercation with Gurnam Singh in 1988 over an overtaking incident led to the death of Gurnam.

In 2013, it was reported that former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad got into a legal tussle with ex-MLA LR Shivarame Gowda in Bangalore over an issue of road obstruction.

Such incidents are not restricted to Indian cricketers as international players like Shane Warne and Wasim Akram have been involved in road rage incidents " albeit not all of their own making.

While Akram was on the receiving end of an incident that saw a miscreant shooting at Akram's car tyres, Warne got into a verbal showdown with a cyclist over a freakish accident.