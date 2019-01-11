Indian Cricket Team sweats it out ahead of first ODI against Australia tomorrow

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against Australia starting tomorrow, Indian Cricket Team was seen today sweating it out in Sydney, where the first ODI match is to be played. India's squad for the ODI series doesn't include Rishabh Pant, who finished the test series with second-highest run scorer, and has come as a shock to many. Dinesh Karthik has replaced Pant as the second choice for wicketkeeper. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma will lead India's batting line-up, while skipper Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu will strengthen the middle order. Former captain MS Dhoni will be back for the only format he is playing now. What is still not clear is whether Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, who have marred themselves in controversy after making objectionable remarks in the show 'Koffee With Karan', could be inducted in the playing XI as they are facing the prospect of atleast two-match ban. India will play against Australia in the first ODI in Sydney Cricket Ground on Jan 12.national spokesperson, GVL Narsimha Rao said.