Indian Cricket Team Schedule: Ravi Shastri Wants Proper Breaks

New Delhi: Indian cricket team’s head coach Ravi Shastri has requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide proper breaks to players and support staff.

India after a long tour of Sri Lanka will be in action again from next week as they take on Australia in limited-overs series.

According to The Indian Express, Shastri via video conference on Friday with the Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (COA) and board chief executive officer Rahul Johri made the request.

“The international calendar is so tight these days and it’s not only the matches that take a toll on players’ body, but the long flights and travelling. Shastri has requested us to look into it, as he believes it would help players to recover faster. England and Australia give enough gaps between series and the BCCI too should have a plan where players can get a decent break and recover better. Otherwise, everyone is happy with the way how BCCI is taking care of its players,” a source in the BCCI was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The Indian team have been playing continuous cricket and have three consecutive home series coming up. India will first host Australia for five-match One-Day International (ODI) and three-match T20I series from September 17 to October 13.

Following Australia, New Zealand will be in India from October 17 to November 07 for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

India will then host Sri Lanka from November 15 to December 24 which will be followed by a tour to South Africa.

It must be recalled that India team manager Kapil Malhotra in his report submitted to BCCI post Champions Trophy had advised of proper breaks to the players.

“If you see the scheduling, the day we got into London in the morning, within a few hours the Captain had to attend the arrival press conference, then (the) captains’ photo shoot, then the entire squad had to attend an anti-doping educational briefing along with an ACU educational briefing,” Malhotra had written in his report.