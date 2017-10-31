Indian Cricket Team Can Help Arch-Rivals Pakistan in Becoming No.1 T20I Team

New Delhi: Indian Cricket Team, who recently defeated New Zealand in the three-match ODI series, will now aim to clinch the three-match T20I series against the Black Caps and in that process, the Men in Blue can help their arch-rivals Pakistan to top the ICC T20I Team Ranking chart.

Currently, Pakistan are ranked 2nd with 121 points while New Zealand stand atop with 125 rating points on the ICC T20 rankings. However, if India beat New Zealand in a three-match Twenty20 series, which is commencing from November 1, then Pakistan will make it to the top of the list.

Here is the ICC T20 ranking chart of top 10 teams:



icc t20i ranking More

According to the equation, if India defeat New Zealand 3-0 or even 2-1 in the upcoming T20I series then the Green shirts will jump to No. 1 on T20 rankings. However, if India win the series 2-1 then it won’t help their own rankings and they will remain fifth on the charts, while, if Virat Kohli and Co. whitewash the series 3-0, they will jump to No.2, while New Zealand will slip to the fifth position.

On the other hand, if New Zealand beat India 3-0 or 2-1 then they will solidify their position at the top by the increasing the points gap, while other teams’ standings will remain the same.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s recent 3-0 win in the T20 series against Sri Lanka have pushed them a step closer to becoming number one and dashed India’s hopes of clinching the top post from New Zealand. The Men in Green have won 12 out of 14 T20Is, under the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed.

India will play their first T20I game against New Zealand on November 1 in Delhi, while the subsequent matches of the series will be played at Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram on 4th and 7th November respectively. Also, it should be noted that Men in Blue have never won a T20I against the Black Caps. New Zealand lead the head to head record 5-0.