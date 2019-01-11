Indian cricket team does not support views of Hardik, Rahul: Kohli

Sydney, Jan 11 (IANS) Breaking his silence on the "sexist comments" made by Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul on a TV chat show, India team captain Virat Kohli on Friday denounced the statements and said the team management is still waiting for a decision on the duo.

Terming the comments as "inappropriate", the 30-year-old skipper said the belief in the dressing room is completely different from the individual comments of the two young players.

"We as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers do not support such views," Kohli said ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) here.

"The two concerned players have realised what has gone wrong and they have understood the magnitude of what has happened," he said.

On Thursday, Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had recommended a two-ODI ban on the duo but fellow member Diana Edulji had pushed for a legal opinion before deciding on the quantum of punishment.

In such a scenario, both Pandya and Rahul's participation in the first two ODIs against Australia is still not clear, which might disturb the playing combination for at least the opening match.

On being asked about the possible combination if the duo is banned, Kohli said: "From the combination and team balance point of view, yes, you'll have to think about the combination you'll need then."

"You don't have control over these things so you have to address it the way it unfolds. That's how we are looking at it, the combinations will have to be looked at when the decision comes out and from there on we'll see what needs to be done about the whole situation."

--IANS

tri/mag/vm