Indian cricket team departed for Ireland and England tour from New Delhi on Saturday. India will take on underdogs Ireland in two-match T20 series in Dublin. The first match will be played on June 27 and second on June 29. Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all set to come back for the series after recovering from neck injury. Indian ace opener Rohit Sharma is included in the team after he cleared the Yo-Yo test.