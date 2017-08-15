Indian cricket team celebrate I-Day in Kandy

Kandy, Aug 15 (IANS) Led by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, the Indian cricket team on Tuesday celebrated the country's Independence Day here after sealing the three match Test series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

The entire Indian squad and the support staff took part in a small flag hoisting ceremony at the lawns of the hotel where they are staying. Kohli and Shastri, wearing white national team jerseys and track pants, led the celebrations.

Kohli hoisted the tricolour.

India will play five ODIs and one T20 next in the island nation before returning for a long run at home during which they will host Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

The men in blue will then embark on a tour of South Africa.

--IANS

