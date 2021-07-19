Indian Cricket Fans Now Want a Dravid XI Vs Shastri XI Clash and We Are Here For it

Rahul Dravid has been in the news ever since he donned the hat of the Head Coach of the Indian limited overs’ team touring Sri Lanka. That team, captained by Shikhar Dhawan, lit up the R. Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka as well as the social media after the Men in Blue ruthlessly chased down a target of 263 set up by the hosts. Prithvi Shaw (43), Dhawan (86), debutants Ishan Kishan (59) and Suryakumar Yadav (31) — the batting order worked as a unit to steer India to a comprehensive victory and take India 1-0 up in the 3-match ODI series. Earlier, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, and Krunal Pandya bowled good spells and ensured Sri Lanka were restricted to a gettable score.

Witnessing the young Indian side register a roaring win delighted the fans in the country. Comparisons were instantly drawn between Dravid and Shastri. And now, in a hilarious turn of events, the victory has made the fans forget their opponents as they wish to see a clash between Dravid’s XI vs Ravi Shastri’s XI. Notably, the duties of Head Coach for the senior Indian Men’s Team are very much with Ravi Shastri.

Bro @bcci get rid of this Sri Lanka tour, we want a match "Dravid XI vs Shastri XI" now. — Neeche Se Topper (@NeecheSeTopper) July 18, 2021

Just want to see Dravid's XI vs Shastri's XI. — Abhishek Khinchi (@Abhi_k_tweets) July 18, 2021

We want DRAVID XI VS SHASTRI XI #BCCI — amitesh kumhare (@AmiteshKumhare) July 18, 2021

I want to see “Dravid XI vs Shastri XI". Let’s play — Nikhil Anand (@Nikhilanand01) July 18, 2021

Dear @BCCI we want a match between dravid 11 vs shastri 11 😅 — Shubham soni (@Shubhsoni001) July 19, 2021

Oh, and there were memes.

#INDvSL #RahulDravid #RaviShastri IND A team under IND B team under the coaching of the coaching of Ravi Shastri Rahul Dravid pic.twitter.com/qyYjVP2Kqg — A K i B (@akibaliii) July 18, 2021

When you play When you play Under Dravid Under Ravi shastri #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/dXd76soYC6 — ಹರ್ಷ 🐼 (@grharsh) July 18, 2021

Indian Players under Ravi Shastri : pic.twitter.com/uiyCAtwTm6 — Adish 🏏 (@36__NotAllOut) July 18, 2021

Dravid has been hailed by a number of cricketers, pundits, and analysts as a great student of the game and also a fine teacher. He has been credited with building a strong nucleus of Indian players at the grassroots levels having worked extensively with the Under-19 and A teams and as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

