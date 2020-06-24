Indian couple murdered by Pakistan man in Dubai

Dubai, June 24: An Indian couple from Gujarat were found murdered and their teenage daughter brutally injured by a Pakistani national here.

The incident occurred last week during a break in and robbery bid. The couple, Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya, both in their 40s were killed on June 18, according to a report in Daijiworld.

9 found dead in well in Telangana were murdered by a man to cover up another killing

They were residing at a villa in the Arabian ranches. Their two children, aged 13 and 18 were at home when the incident took place. The elder daughter was stabbed when came face to face with the accused. She escaped with minor injuries.

Hiren Wass a senior director at a Sharjah oil and gas constructor and he had moved to Dubai with his family three years back.

Also Read:

Interim bail granted to accused in 9 cases, including murder put on hold

Reduce embassy staff by 50% in 7 days: India downgrades its diplomatic ties with Pakistan

Why is the US DOT accusing Air India for unfair practices?