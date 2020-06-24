Indian Couple Found Dead in Dubai Villa, Robbery Suspected: Report

An Indian couple from Gujarat was found murdered and their teenage daughter injured by a Pakistani national in Dubai last week during a break-in and robbery bid.

The couple – Hiren Adhiya and Vidhi Adhiya, both in their 40s – were killed on 18 June, Daijiworld reported.

The Adhiyas were residing at a villa in Arabian Ranches. Their two children, aged 13 and 18, were at home when the incident took place. The elder daughter was stabbed when she came face-to-face with the accused, but escaped with minor injuries.

Also Read: Woman Killed During Robbery Attempt in Delhi’s Safdarjung Enclave

Hiren was reportedly a senior director at a Sharjah oil and gas company. He, along with his family, had moved to Dubai around three years ago. They have relatives in Gujarat.

It is gathered that the accused was part of a maintenance team which worked at the family's home two years ago. The accused, later unemployed, had knowledge of the family's affluent position, and had returned to rob them of cash and jewellery.

Also Read: TOI Falsely Uses Image of Couple in an Unrelated ‘Murder’ Case

. Read more on World by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on World by The Quint.