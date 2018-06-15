Indian Consulate General in Birgunj hosts Iftar Party

The Consulate General of India in Birgunj, Nepal on Thursday hosted an Iftar party to celebrate the holy month of Ramadan. As many as 500 guests, including renowned personalities and diplomats, graced the occasion. Muslims across Nepal are celebrating Eid al-Fitr with religious gusto. Devotees observe the greatest festival of the Islamic community by reciting special Namaz, offering prayers in mosques, receiving blessings from elders and giving blessings to juniors, on the occasion.