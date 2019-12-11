Indian Constitution can be amended by people, Parliament: Maldivian Foreign Minister

While speaking to ANI on Article 370 revocation, Maldives Foreign Affairs Minister, Abdulla Shahid said, "Indian Constitution can be amended by Indian people and Parliament. It is not for neighbouring countries to interfere. It is an internal affair." On being asked on Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, he said, "India's Parliament is an elected Parliament, it is for the members of the Parliament to take a decision. It is not for us to comment on it. Let the Parliament do it."