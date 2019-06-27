Indian community showers praises on PM Modi's speech in Japan's Kobe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Indian community event in Japan's Kobe. Ahead of two-day G20 Summit PM Narendra Modi addressed the public in Japan's Kobe earlier today. While speaking to ANI, an NRI said, 'It was an amazing address, every time he comes we have had the chance to always learn more and appreciate him.' While speaking to ANI, another NRI said, 'We really liked the fact that Modi ji has visited Kobe for 4 times and we are very happy that he has strengthened the ties between Japan and India.' Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Kansai International airport in Japan's Osaka to attend the G20 summit. He will attend all the important plurilateral meetings and meet world leaders. This will be Modi's sixth G20 Summit.