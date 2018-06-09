Indian community greets PM Modi in China

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Hotel Le Meridien after landing in China's Qingdao on Saturday. PM Modi was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of Indian nationals at his hotel. He shook hands with them and even signed autographs amid applause. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to China for the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit today. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the first time that India is participating in the summit as a full-time member of the organisation.