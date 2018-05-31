Indian community greets PM Modi in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Singapore on Thursday, was greeted by members of the Indian community outside the Fullerton Hotel in Singapore. The crowd chanted his name and waved the Indian and Singaporean flags in enthusiasm. PM Modi is on a five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore to boost the Act East Policy. PM Modi's visit is aimed at enhancing India's relations and engagements with all the three countries, which form Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Singapore is the last leg of his Southeast Asia visit.