Indian comic 'Chacha Chaudhary' to be recreated as animated series

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 25 (IANS) Popular cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma's creation and hugely popular Indian comic book "Chacha Chaudhary" will be recreated as an animated series, Technopark-headquartered Toonz Media announced on Tuesday.

P. Jayakumar, CEO of Toonz Media Group, told the media here that Chacha Chaudhary, the Tintin of India is a name that is very popular and liked by both children and adults.

"The bestseller comic of Pran's features dates back to the 1960s and Toonz Media is ready to take it to the next level through an animated series," said Jayakumar.

The series in English would have 26 episodes of 22 minutes duration and would be broadcast on national and international platforms.

Partnering Toonz Media Group, which will also be the worldwide distribution company of "Chacha Choudhary" series, include Zamoza Brands who will handle the Licensing and Merchandizing rights.

The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter. The combination of intellect and strength makes everything possible for Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu just like it is said in the comic, "Chacha Chaudhary's brain works faster than a computer" and "when Sabu gets angry a volcano erupts somewhere'.

The other characters include Bini, Chacha Chaudhary's wife, Rocket, the dog and Dag, an old truck.

Nikhil Pran, CEO of Pran Features, said their readers who have loved reading Chacha Chaudhary comics since 1960 will now be able to enjoy the animation series.

Founded in 1999, Toonz Media Group over the years has partnered with companies including Walt Disney, Turner, Nickelodeon, Sony, Universal, BBC, and Paramount as well as the creation of India's first 2D animated TV series, first 2D feature film, and first 3D stereoscopic theatrical release.

--IANS

sg/rb/bg