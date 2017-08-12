Indian Coast Guard ship 'Shaurya' commissioned in Goa

Panaji, Aug 12 (IANS) Indian Coast Guard ship "Shaurya", the fifth in the series of six 105-metre offshore patrol vessels (OPVs), was on Saturday commissioned in Goa by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan.

The OPV, which draws 2,350 tonne and is propelled by 9100 kilowatt diesel engine, has been designed and built indigenously by Goa Shipyard Ltd and is fitted with state-of-the-art navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machineries.

"The features include 30mm CRN 91 Naval Gun, integrated bridge system, integrated machinery control system, power management system and high-power external fire fighting system," a statement issued from the Indian Coast Guard said.

"The ship is designed to carry one twin engine light helicopter and five high-speed boats, including two quick reaction inflatable boats for swift boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol. The ship is also capable of carrying pollution response equipment to contain oil spill at sea," the statement said.

The ship will be based at Chennai and operate under the operational and administrative control of Commander Coast Guard Region (East) and will be deployed extensively for Exclusive Economic Zone surveillance, apart from safeguarding India's maritime interests.

Presently, the Indian Coast Guard has a fleet of 129 ships and boats, and 72 ships and boats are at various stages of construction at different shipyards in India.

--IANS

