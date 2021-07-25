Indian Coast Guard carry out relief, rescue operations in floods-hit states

Indian Coast Guard engaged in refief and rescue operation (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [india], July 26 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has deployed its resources to aid the civil authorities in relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka and have despatched Disaster Relief Teams (DRT) with inflatable Gemini boat and life-saving gear to the affected areas, the Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

As per an official release, the DRTs reached areas rendered unapproachable due to water inundation especially in the Chiplun and Mahad districts of Maharashtra and Umlijoog, Khargejoog, Bodjug Island and Kinnar village in Uttar Kannada district of Karnataka. "The teams evacuated the stranded people and provided relief material," the Ministry said.

The Ministry said that in Goa, ICG aircraft undertook aerial assessment of Ganjem Dam, Usgaon and Codli areas. "An ICG helicopter air-dropped approximately 100 kgs of relief material, including food packets and drinking water, for the stranded people," the release stated.

Defence Ministry also informed that the services of Coast Guard air station at Ratnagiri are also being extended to Indian Navy and Indian Air Force aircraft for airlifting of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, relief material and facilitating rescue operations across the affected regions.

"As of July 25, the ICG has saved 215 precious lives across these three states. The ICG DRTs, ships and aircraft are on standby for immediate mobilisation, if need be and close coordination with local administration is being maintained," the release said.

It added that the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force are also providing support to the civil administration and National as well as the State Disaster Management Authorities in relief and rescue operations in the flood-affected areas of the three states. (ANI)