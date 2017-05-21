Indian climber from Uttar Pradesh missing while descending Everest

An Indian climber hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been reported missing while descending Mount Everest, an expedition organiser said on Sunday.

>Kathmandu: An Indian climber hailing from Uttar Pradesh has been reported missing while descending Mount Everest, an expedition organiser said on Sunday.

Ravi Kumar from Moradabad went missing on Saturday, Thupten Sherpa of Kathmandu-based Arun Treks said.

He said Ravi scaled the Everest around 1.28 pm and accompanied by a Sherpa guide began to climb down. Contact with him was lost around balcony area on the world's highest peak, Thupten said.

Lakpa Wongya Sherpa, who accompanied Ravi, reached Camp 4 at 11 pm on Saturday and looked very exhausted.

"The Sherpa was evacuated to the base camp. We have sent a helicopter with three Sherpas to look for Ravi Kumar. The chopper can land at only Camp 2, after which the Sherpas will trek up to the South Col area to look for the missing Indian climber."

Six Indian climbers scaled the Everest last week, becoming the first batch to ascent the world's highest peak this season. View More