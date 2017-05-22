Indian climber goes missing after summiting Mount Everest

Ravi Kumar, who is from Uttar Pradesh, has gone missing after successfully climbing Mount Everest, the world's highest mountain peak.

A mountain climber from Uttar Pradesh has gone missing after successfully summiting Mount Everest, Nepalese officials said on Sunday.

Ravi Kumar, who is from UP's Moradabad, lost contact with the balcony area of the world's highest mountain peak. The balcony is the final resting spot for climbers looking to ascend Mount Everest.

Kumar was on his way down to lower camps after successfully climbing the 8,848 meters tall Mount Everest at 1.28 PM on Saturday, local media reported.

Chhewang Sherpa, Managing Director at Arun Treks, was d by local media as saying that Kumar's climbing guide Lakpa Wongya Sherpa was found unconscious after suffering from frostbite at Camp IV.

Kumar and the climbing guide got separated during the descent, the official, adding, "Efforts are underway to conduct a search for the missing climber."

FORMER MISS INDIA FINALIST RESCUED

Meanwhile, authorities evacuated six people, including a former Miss India finalist, were evacuated while attempting to climb the Mount Everest.

The six suffered from high-altitude sicknesses, necessitating their rescue. 52-year-old Sangeeta S Bahl, who is from Jammu and Kashmir and was a finalist at Miss India 1985 pageant, was among those evacuated.

Bahl and the others were admitted to different hospitals Kathmandu and the Indian's condition was said to be out of danger.

(With PTI inputs)

