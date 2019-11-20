Indian citizens irrespective of religion will figure in NRC list: Amit Shah
While speaking during the winter session of Rajya Sabha on November 20, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke on various matters of National Register of Citizens (NRC). He said, "National Register of Citizens (NRC) has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill."