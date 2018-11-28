If Indian Cinema doesn't change its mindset, then Hollywood "will walk over us": Rakeysh Mehra

Bollywood director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who attended the 49th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) said that there should be no such thing as regional film stars, but only Indian film stars. The filmmaker of 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' said, "If there is a star from South India, he is as good an actor, he should be a star in North India also. It would be possible if cross-cultural films and films in several languages are made." He even said that if India does not change its mindset, then Hollywood "will walk over us". Appreciating IFFI, he said that it is the "world's most important festival because India is represented here in the correct manner." The 49th edition of the IFFI festival will showcase 212 films, including 16 Oscar-nominated films, from over 68 countries.