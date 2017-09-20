Indian, Chinese tech firms explore tie-ups

New Delhi, Sep 20 (IANS) Leading Indian software firms like Infosys, Wipro and Cognizant on Wednesday interacted with Chinese hardware firms to forge partnerships for collaborations in the seaport city of Dalian, according to a Nasscom statement.

The opportunities for tie-ups were explored at a day-long first India-China Dalian IoT (Internet of Things) Conference, organised by the Indian IT industry trade body Nasscom and the Dalian Municipal People's Government in the Chinese city.

"When Sino-Indian firms combine their strength in manufacturing and software, they will be able to build a robust ecosystem of IoT and smarter products that are in demand the world over," said the statement.

"Though India and China have made a mark in the global economy with domain expertise in software and hardware, the changing dynamics of the world call them to jointly build new solutions in automation, IoT and artificial intelligence," it said.

About 30 delegates representing the Indian government and Indian firms and 50 delegates from the Chinese industry attended the event.

Dalian Mayor Xiao Shengfeng hoped the Indian software industry and the Chinese hardware industry strengthen communication, increase understanding and promote cooperation to achieve results in IoT, smart equipment manufacturing and big data analysis.

"We believe the conference serves as a platform for upgrading Dalian industries and drive the integration of the Indian IT industry and the strong manufacturing industry of Dalian," said the Mayor on the occasion.

Indian Commerce Department Joint Secretary Sudhanshu Pandey called for greater collaborative opportunities between Indian and Chinese firms in the IT and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) sector.

"Chinese companies should take advantage of the opportunities in the 'Make in India' initiative of our government," reiterated Pandey at the conference.

The Indian delegation also complimented the Chinese initiative to liberalise and promote trade in services.

"With the new digital wave, we have a unique opportunity to merge hardware and software to create smart solutions for the world," said Nasscom's Global Trade Development Director Gagan Sabarwal.

"I am sure our joint initiative will lead to many partnerships to create value and jobs in both the countries."

--IANS

fb/him/bg