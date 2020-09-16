Indian and Chinese NSAs to Attend BRICS Virtual Meeting Tomorrow Chaired by Russia

The National Security Advisors (NSAs) of the BRICS nations will attend a virtual meeting on Thursday. The BRICS grouping comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The agenda of the meeting comprises challenges and threats to global, regional and national security in today’s world.

Indian and Chinese NSAs will be in attendance at the meeting which comes in the backdrop of mounting tensions between both countries on back of clashes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.