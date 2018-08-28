Indian boxers shine at Youth World Championships

Budapest, Aug 28 (IANS) Eight of the Indian women pugilists entered the semi-finals of their respective categories at the ongoing AIBA Youth Women's and Men's World Championships here on Tuesday.

Anamika, who started the Indian campaign in the morning, began with a fantastic win over her Italian rival Martina La Piano with a 4:1 verdict in the 51 kg class. She would be next taking on Thai opponent Kittiya Nampai, who won 5-0 against her South Korean rival.

It was even better for Jony in 60kg who outclassed Chinese Chen Yibing with a 5:0 verdict. Jony will now meet Russian Nune Asatrian in the next round.

Asian Youth Championship gold medalist Manisha downed Slovakia's Miroslava Jedinakova 4:1 in 64 kg. In the semi-finals, she will be up against Veronika Villas of Hungary.

But the win by Sakshi, the gold medal winner at the India edition of the event last year, was even more sweeter as she beat the stuffing out of her tall Russian opponent Valeriia Rodionova. The Indian led all through in the 57-kg category, getting unanimous verdicts from all the five judges in her favour. She is slated to clash with American Isamary Aquino.

The 2017 gold medal winner Nitu showed why she is the best in her class (48 kg) when she knocked out Maxi Koltzer of Germany to have a semi-final showdown against Kazakh's Anel Kudaibergen in the light-fly category later tonight.

Earlier, Astha Pahawa defeated Albania's Selaj Elsidita 4:1. The Indian had finished with a bronze medal at the last edition of the world meet held at home.

Meanwhile, both Sakshi Umesh in 81 kg (light heavy class) and Neha Yadav, who competes in +81, which is heavy category walked straight into the semifinals and they began their campaign later tonight. Their direct entry had already assured them of a bronze medal each in their weight categories.

