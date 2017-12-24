Indian boxers dominate Galym Zharylgapov tourney

Karaganda (Kazakhstan), Dec 24 (IANS) Indian boxers K. Shyam Kumar (49kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg) and Satish Kumar (+91kg) starred in the Galym Zharylgapov Boxing Tournament here on Sunday, clinching gold medals in their respective categories.

Manish (60kg) and Mandeep (75kg) also put up stellar shows to pocket a silver and a bronze medal each to give the country another rich haul of five medals in an international tournament.

The team's first gold came through Shyam Kumar, who simply didn't give any chance to local boy Turkbay. He punched his way to glory, to set the ball rolling for India.

Asian Games bronze medallist Satish Kumar (+91kg) then steamrolled past Baeshev to bring home the team's second gold.

Nineteen-year-old Naman (91kg), however, towered over everybody as he not only won the gold but also earned himself the accolade of being the 'best boxer' of the tournament.

However, another discovery during the recently held National Championship, Manish Kaushik (60kg), who beat the highly decorated Shiva Thapa in his final bout to seize the gold, lost to Rahimov of Uzbekistan to settle for silver.

In the semi-finals, Commonwealth games silver medallist Mandeep Jangra's gallant fight against Manashev in his maiden international tournament couldn't help him emerge victorious as he lost out on points and ended his campaign with a bronze.

The Indian team finished the competitive tournament which had 154 boxers in the fray which included five international teams and 15 local teams, with three gold, a silver and a bronze.

--IANS

